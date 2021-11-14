Man arrested in Delta for allegedly raping two teenage sisters and impregnating one of them (photo)

Thirty-five-year-old Jude Nduka, pictured above, has been arrested by men of the Delta state police command for allegedly raping two sisters and getting one impregnated in the process.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Edafe Bright, says the suspect who resides at Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba, succeeded in impregnating one of the sisters and went on to defile the other who is aged 13 years old.

“A complainant, a woman, reported that the suspect allegedly raped and impregnated her daughter (name withheld) aged 16 years old and also raped and defiled her teenage daughter name (withheld) who is aged 13 years old. And the police detectives commenced investigation and the suspect was arrested. Upon interrogation the suspect confessed to have committed the crimes.”

Edafe disclosed that medical examination on the said victims had been carried out and the suspect is currently in custody and would be charged to court…