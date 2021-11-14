Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth N331m in India

In its crackdown against the drug peddlers, the Anti Narcotics Call (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch arrested a Nigerian national with a contraband substance worth ?6.04 crore (N331,357,767.84)

The accused Inusa Godwin alias John, 36, was apprehended with over 2 kilograms of methaqualone, a recreational drug.

The accused is a known peddler and was previously arrested by Azad Maidan and Ghatkopar ANC unit and another by Sonegaon police in Nagpur for similar offences, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, ANC officials of Kandivali unit received a tip-off that a drug peddler would come to Aarey Road in suburban Goregaon, accordingly, they laid a trap.

In the afternoon, a Nigerian national was seen in the area loitering suspiciously carrying a bag.

“He was apprehended over suspicion and during his search methaqualone weighing over 2.014 kilogram was recovered,” said Datta Nalawade, Deputy commissioner of police (ANC).

In the international market…