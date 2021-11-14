Paul and Peter Okoye follow each other back on Instagram

Paul and Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square band, may have decided to put their differences aside as they are back following each other on Instagram.

This comes after Paul’s wife, Anita Okoye took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video of Peter shopping with his brother’s children in the United States.

Recall in September 2017, the twin brother parted ways both as bandmates and business partners after Peter allegedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer.

However, a check by LIB shows that the brothers are now back following each other on Instagram, meaning they are on the part of reconciliation after they parted ways as bandmates and business partners years ago.