Singer Chico DeBarge arrested for meth possession, motorhome impounded

American R&B singer, Chico DeBarge has been arrested on charges of drug possession.

TMZ reported that on November 6, cops were told that a man was causing a disturbance inside a motorhome. When they got there, they made contact with Chico and noticed his RV had an expired registration of over 6 months.

The singer’s motorhome which he was living was impounded and officers allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the ride.

Chico was then arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released from custody on a promise to appear citation.

The singer admittedly struggled with addiction for years, and he’s been arrested 3 other times, in 2007, late 2019 and early 2021 for drug possession.