Some African pastors are homosexuals now to become rich

Pastor Shola Adeoye, founder of Lighthouse Church, has claimed that some African pastors now engage in homosexuality so that they can become rich.

He said his heart bleeds because “Christianity in Africa is getting dangerous by the day”.

He added that “the love of money is making our pastors do all kinds of things.”

Speaking of the things African pastors allegedly now do for money, he wrote: “Homosexuality is the doorway to making money now.

“If you can manage to allow another man sleep with you you will become rich beyond your imagination.”