Some African pastors are homosexuals now to become rich

By
Headliners
-
7


Some African pastors are homosexuals now to become rich - Pastor Shola Adeoye expresses concern for Christianity in Africa as he claims the love of money is making pastors do all sorts

Pastor Shola Adeoye, founder of Lighthouse Church, has claimed that some African pastors now engage in homosexuality so that they can become rich.

 

He said his heart bleeds because “Christianity in Africa is getting dangerous by the day”.

 

He added that “the love of money is making our pastors do all kinds of things.”

 

Speaking of the things African pastors allegedly now do for money, he wrote: “Homosexuality is the doorway to making money now.

 

“If you can manage to allow another man sleep with you you will become rich beyond your imagination.”

 

Some African pastors are homosexuals now to become rich - Pastor Shola Adeoye expresses concern for Christianity in Africa as he claims the love of money is making pastors do all sorts

Some African pastors are homosexuals now to become rich - Pastor Shola Adeoye expresses concern for Christianity in Africa as he claims the love of money is making pastors do all sorts

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR