Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video)

By
Headliners
-
7



619178fe1cbc5Comic actor, Bolaji Amusan, better known as Mr Latin, got a car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday.  The actor shared a video of the car and thanked his wife, Ronke Amusan, for her generosity. 61917951a7139 Watch the video below.       View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Comic actor Mr Latin gets car gift from his wife to celebrate his birthday (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

