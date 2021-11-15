Couple who have never met in person get married over Zoom

A couple who have never met in person got married over Zoom.

The couple – Ayse, 26, and Darrin, 24 – started a transatlantic relationship during the pandemic.

They met online thanks to a Facebook group aimed at pairing up pen pals from around the world.

Ayse initially started talking to Kenda, 56, who introduced her son Darrin.

She said he was a similar age and would love to chat to someone from the UK – he was based in Detroit, Michigan, US.

So the two began chatting as friends in July 2020, but were soon inseparable and spoke on the phone to each other every night.

The five-hour time difference didn’t stop them and they quickly became official.

Ayse began planning a trip to the States to meet her boyfriend for the first time in July but travel restrictions to the US made this impossible.

The couple continued their weekly date nights via video calls and would do sweet things like order each other takeaway food and treats as a surprise.

On May…