I told Ngige and Senator Izunaso that Buhari’s administrative style left me with no choice but to join the PDP

Media personality, Dele Momodu has narrated how his meeting with Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige and Senator Osita Izunaso turned out.
According to Momodu, Ngige and Izunaso expressed their disappointment with him joining the Peoples Democratic Party.
The media personality however said he responded by saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administrative style left him no choice.
Momodu wrote;
I ran into my long time friend and Brother DR CHRIS NGIGE the Honorable Minister of Labor and Employment with SENATOR OSITA IZUNASO earlier in the evening. They both said they were sad I joined PDP. I told them PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI left me with no choice with his administrative style… It is nothing personal. I’m a proud Nigerian with friends across ethnic, religious, gender and party lines…
