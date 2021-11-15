



Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has stated that she is the hardest person to catch. The reality show star made the comment in reaction to being linked to so many men. According to her, it's not easy to "chill with her or get her attention". Mercy Eke also said that she can't be hidden in a relationship because she is a "golden fish". Watch the video below………………………. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Im the hardest to catch, its not easy dating me – Mercy Eke (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information