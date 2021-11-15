Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club after a female clubgoer was allegedly electrocuted in the club

By
Headliners
-
2


Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club after a female clubgoer was allegedly electrocuted in the club

Businessman, Obi Cubana, has temporarily shut down his Abuja club, Hustle and Bustle after a female client was allegedly electrocuted in the club building.

 

A Twitter user @AaesAae wrote

”A young girl that went to Hustle and Bustle last night got electrocuted. So so sad!”

 

Another Twitter user @KhalidOshoke also shared the sad news saying the victim was a sister to his friend.

 

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club after a female clubgoer was allegedly electrocuted in the clubObi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club after a female clubgoer was allegedly electrocuted in the clubObi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club after a female clubgoer was allegedly electrocuted in the club

 

The club has released a statement saying it has shut down its operations till further notice following the death of its client. The statement was reshared on IG by Obi Cubana. Read below

 

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club after a female clubgoer was allegedly electrocuted in the club



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR