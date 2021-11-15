Panel presents report to Lagos Government

The Lagos judicial panel on police brutality submitted its report to the state government today November 15.

The panel submitted two sets of reports, a consolidated report on police brutality cases and the Lekki incident investigation to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the state government house in Ikeja.

Speaking after receiving the report, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the panel and said the task ahead now involves the “difficult process of proper reconciliation and restitution”. He said the report will be submitted to the national economic council (NEC), adding that “proper response” will be accorded to the recommendations.

After receiving the panel report, the governor constituted a four-member committee headed by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state’s attorney-general, to come up with a white paper on the panel’s recommendations within the next two weeks.