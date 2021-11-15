See photos and video of Chidinma Ojukwu in court today

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, Super TV boss, continued at the Lagos State Hogh Court in Igbosere, Lagos state, today.

Chidinma, a three hundred level student of the University of Lagos was the lover of late Ataga and was with him at the short-let apartment he was gruesomely murdered on June 18.

At the hearing today, Nkechi Mogbo continued to share her testimony on how the suspect and the deceased contacted her to use her short let apartment and how she eventually got the news that he had been killed.

Watch a video of Chidinma being led out of court after the case was adjourned below…