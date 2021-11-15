We’ll lose foreign investors if our justice system is ineffective

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the country might lose foreign investors if the justice system is ineffective.

The President who was represented at the 2021 All Nigeria Judges’ Conference in Abuja on Monday November 15 by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, noted that the perception of the quality of our justice delivery system, determines the extent to which we can attract business.

Buhari said;

“We are part of the global marketplace for investment and legal services. “The extent to which we can attract business to our country depends in part upon investor perception of the quality of our justice delivery system. “If we are seen as inefficient and ineffective, we would lose out to more efficient systems.”

The President also said that lawyers are partly to be blamed for the delay in dispensation of justice.

He added;