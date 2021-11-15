What manner of man is this ?- Jimmy Odukoya celebrates his dad, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led worship in church this morning, days after losing his wife Nomthi

Jimmy Odukoya, son of clergyman, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has taken to social media to celebrate his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who led a worship session in church this morning just days after losing his wife, Nomthi.

Nomthi who was also a Minister at the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos died on Tuesday, November 9, after a 2-year battle with cancer. In his post, Jimmy celebrated his father’s perseverance through disappointment and his unwavering love for God. He added that the battles his father has fought having lost two wives to death would break a lesser man.

His post reads