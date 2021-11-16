Comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola who is also a navy personnel has been declared missing.

Fellow comedian, Mr Macaroni shared the news on Twitter and also attached a Whatsapp message he received. From the message, it was alleged that the last time Cute Abiola’s wife and associates heard from him was on November 15.

While it was stated that no one has heard from him since then, it was also alleged that he was locked up in a Nigerian navy cell and nobody knows the offence he committed.

Mr Macaroni urged the Nigerian navy to make a clarification on Abiola’s whereabout, to put everyone’s mind at rest.