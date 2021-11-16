Gbajabiamila declares seat of late House of Reps member vacant

Seat of late lawmaker who represented Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, has been declared vacant by speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila noted that the vacancy is as a result of the death of Omolafe on August 16, 2021, which was announced at the plenary on September 14, 2021.

He said the notification is in fulfillment of section 68 (2) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and for the records.

The House is now required to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after which the electoral body will schedule the conduct of a by-election to fill the vacant seat.