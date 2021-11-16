Gunmen invade palace in Benue, kill traditional ruler’s son, abduct daughter

Unknown gunmen invaded palace of the clan head of Ikpomilokpo in Gege ward, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Michael Oche, killed his son and abducted his daughter.

The gunmen stormed the community at about 2 am on Monday, November 14 and went straight to the residence of the clan head, while firing warning shots.

It was gathered that after they forced their way into the premises of the clan head, they forcibly entered the house and met his son.

The chairman of the local government, James Oche, who confirmed the incident said that he received a distress call from the area in the early hours of Monday.

“I was told that some gunmen at about 2:00 am (Monday) entered into the home of the clan head of Ipomoloko through the fence and asked for his wife from the son. I was told that the young man told them that he did not know the whereabouts of his mother and they shot him dead after which they now took his sister, Rose, away,’ the chairman…