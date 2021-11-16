I had a dream where she and other people plotted against me

Final year Microbiology student of the University of Ilorin, Salaudeen Waliu, has opened up on why he assaulted his female lecturer and supervisor, Mrs Zakariyau.

Recall that Salaudeen, who is popularly known as Captain Walz, was arrested after he beat the lecturer to coma last Thursday, November 11.

Speaking to a team of University Campus journalists, UCJIIorin, who met with him at the school security post after his arrest, the student said he assaulted the lecturer because she refused to help wave his mandatory SIWES scheme which he couldn’t do due to unforeseen circumstances.

The student also claimed that he had a dream where he saw his Level Adviser plotting against him along with Mrs Zakariyau and other people.

Before then, he claimed to have met her over the same issue numerous times, all which had led to negative responses.

“Thursday was the day I had a lot on my mind and I went to her again,” said Waliu.

Mrs Zakariyau,however, did…