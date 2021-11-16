Man arrested and arraigned in court for setting his mother’s house on fire over food

A young man from Dagoreti area in Nairobi, Kenya has been arrested and arraigned before a city court for torching down his mother’s house worth Ksh 1.3 million (N4.7m) over food.

The suspect identified as Joseph Njuguna, reportedly arrived home tipsy and reportedly expected food to be ready but got so disappointed when he found out that his mother was still cooking.

Njuguna reportedly complained over the late cooking and “vowed to do something” after he was directed to wait for supper in his room by his mother. He returned and picked up an argument with his mother before leaving briefly.

The mother while still in the house, realized there was smoke everywhere and subsequently saw that the house was on fire.

She tried to rush to safety but the door had been locked from outside, with the accused suspected to have locked her inside the house. The devastated mother screamed for help and was rescued by neighbors who responded.

The fierce fire ravaged the…