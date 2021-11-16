Man dies after alleged acid attack by his wife in Edo

A middle-aged man, Odion has succumbed to severe burns from an alleged acid attack by his wife Becky in Edo State.

LIB reported that 29-year-old Becky fled after allegedly bathing her husband with a substance suspected to be acid while he was asleep.

The incident happened on Sunday night, November 14 at Idemudia Street, Off Omomon Road, St. Saviour road, Benin City.

According to Standard Gazette, Odion died around 2 a.m at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH)

Esohe Fidelis, who spoke to SG at the St. Saviour Police station, where she complained about her brother’s murder, said that the family had concluded a plan to resolve the financial issue between the couple before the incident.

“Becky threatened on Friday last week that she will cripple my brother, and now l can see that she has finally killed him. I was in the hospital where my brother was receiving treatment, and he suddenly died on Monday around 2 am. I want the police to please help…