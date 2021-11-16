



The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder case of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, continued today November 16, at the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere. Here are photos of Chidinma arriving the court this morning. The post Photos of Chidinma Ojukwu, prime suspect in the murder case of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, arriving court this morning appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information