Sudan frees Al Jazeera journalist two days after arrest

Al Jazeera television’s Khartoum bureau chief, Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi has been freed two days after Sudanese security forces arrested him from his home.

Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi was released on Tuesday November 16, following a military coup which occurred three weeks ago and just after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on Saturday November 13 to demand a transition to civilian rule.

Editor in chief of the armed forces newspaper, Ibrahim al-Hory alleged that Al Jazeera had “published unrealistic reports and released old videos and hosted hostile personalities that instigated strife.”

The Qatar-based network had given prominent coverage to the anti-coup demonstrations and also aired a detailed interview with top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Judicial decisions have been disregarded on several occasions since the coup. Al Jazeera reported late Monday that Kabbashi had been taken to prison despite a prosecutor’s order for his…