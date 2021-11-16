TECNOxLFW2021: Shot On Camo 18

For four years running TECNO has been part of the Lagos Fashion Week family, and this year TECNO was the Official Smartphone Sponsor. As always, TECNO didn’t disappoint as social media was awash with memorable highlights from the TECNO booth at the Lagos Fashion Week.

The event had several fashion designers like the Fia factory, Tsemaye Binitie, Adama paris, Assian and many others showing their collections on the runway and the designs were breathtaking and very creative. The runway was colorful and just in case you missed it, check out the creative outfits taken with the TECNO CAMON 18 smartphone.

Asides from the runway activities, the TECNO booth was the place to be! The colorful booth was hard to miss as everyone took turns to take beautiful images. The TECNO booth portrayed the transition from old to new, from just being a phone to becoming more than a smartphone! TECNO is definitely Stopping At Nothing!

Every LFW event, TECNO does not fail…