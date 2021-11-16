‘We know this girl gets f****d’- Supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski reveals rude comments she received from casting agent her when she started modeling aged 13

??????

Supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski has revealed the rude comment she received from a male casting agent about her modelling photos when she was still in high school aged 13.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress and ‘blurred lines’ model said she’s ‘tired’ of being a sex symbol after 17 years of objectification by male colleagues in the fashion industry, revealing that at age 12 she was branded ‘too sexy’ and when she was aged just 13 had become ‘an expert on male desire’

Writing in her new book, My Body, Emily, 30, claims the unnamed man said: ‘Now this is the look… This is how we know this girl gets f****d,’ while browsing her portfolio.

Emily aged 13

She wrote: ‘I was a child… But somehow already an expert in detecting male desire, even if I didn’t completely understand what to make of it.’

In the book, Emily detailed how her parents ‘focused’ on her appearance and were keen to capitalise on it.

She wrote of her youth: ‘I’ve never prayed much…But I do remember that…