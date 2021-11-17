Corpses of kidnapped butchers recovered in Ondo

The police has recovered corpses of two out of three butchers who were kidnapped in Ala town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The corpses were found in a bush. It was gathered that the killing was carried out after four butchers were deceived by the assailants to come and buy cows at Ala forest.

Nasiru Jamiu, the only surviving butcher who recounted how the incident occurred, said;