A Twitter user has compared how BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney ‘struggled’ during the reality show for 3 months, to win the grand prize of N30 million, to singer, Davido, making N40 million in one hour.

@scotominay wrote on his handle; “Davido raised 40 million in one hour, something wey make White Money cook for 3 months.”

This is coming hours after Davido asked his friends to send him 1 milliomillionahead of his birthday on November 21. The singer has raked over 70 million naira as at the time of filing this report.