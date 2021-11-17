Davido raised 40 million in one hour, something wey make White Money cook for 3 months

A Twitter user has compared how BBNaija 2021 winner,  Whitemoney ‘struggled’ during the reality show for 3 months, to win the grand prize of N30 million, to singer, Davido,  making N40 million in one hour.

 

@scotominay wrote on his handle; “Davido raised 40 million in one hour, something wey make White Money cook for 3 months.”

 

This is coming hours after Davido asked his friends to send him 1 milliomillionahead of his birthday on November 21. The singer has raked over 70 million naira as at the time of filing this report. 

 

 



