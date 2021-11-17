Former Schalke star, Hiannick Kamba jailed for almost four years alongside his wife for faking his death in a car crash in Congo to pocket £1m in life insurance

Former Schalke player, Hiannick Kamba has been jailed for nearly four years after faking his own death in a car crash in his native Congo.

Kamba, now, 35, and his wife named only ‘Christina von G’ due to privacy laws have been sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison after being convicted of fraud after life insurance paid out £1m due to his arranged death.

The car accident was purported to have happened on January 9, 2016, after Kamba had travelled back to Congo. Three years later in 2019, Kamba was discovered alive and well in Ruhr, Germany.

According to Bild, he was working as a chemical technician at an energy supplier.

Bild reports on Wednesday that the prosecutor in the case believes the plan was hatched by the pair and that originally, they tried to take out an insurance plan worth £3.36m. It adds that the prosecutor believes the pair have since fallen out.

Bild added that Kamba refused to comment when approached but his attorney said that he has never seen any…