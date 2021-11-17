Naomi Osaka reacts to disappearance of ex-Wimbledon doubles champion Peng Shuai after she alleged she was sexually assaulted by Chinese politician

Former world No 1 tennis star, Naomi Osaka has become the latest athlete to express concern over the disappearance of Chinese player, Peng Shuai.

The Former Wimbledon doubles champion Peng has not been heard from directly since she made sexual assault allegations against a top Chinese official last week.

The 35-year-old claimed on the Chinese social media site Weibo she had been forced into having sex with Zhang Gaoli, a married politician 40 years her senior and who until 2018 served as the government’s senior vice-premier.

After acknowledging that the two of them had an affair in the past dating back to 2011, Peng stated that in 2018 it was rekindled and she was compelled to have sex with him at his home.

The message, on a platform heavily monitored by the Chinese authorities, was removed within 30 minutes but since then internet references to one of the country’s most successful tennis players have been largely erased.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said it had…