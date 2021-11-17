Nigeria qualify for World Cup Play-Offs

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2022 World Cup play-offs after finishing top of Group C in the qualifiers on Tuesday night November 16.

The game played against Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos ended 1 – 1

Napoli superstar, Victor Osimhen found the net in the first minute of the clash before the visitors responded back four minutes later after Ryan Mendes scored.

Nigeria, having finished top of Group C with 13 points, join Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Mali, Ghana, Morocco, and DR Congo as the 8th country to qualify for the playoffs round. Two more countries are expected to join them tonight.

Only five African countries will qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.