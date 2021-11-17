Notorious armed robbery suspects arrested in Imo, POS recovered from them (photos)

Men of the Imo state police command have arrested three suspected armed robbers.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Michael Abattam, men of the state police tactical team while on an aggresive patrol along Isu-Njaba road, arrested two young men identified as Obiaka Uchenna 23, of Isiozi Umuaka in Isu Njaba LGA of Imo State and Michael Ihunna, 24, of Uba Umuaka in Isu Njaba LGA of Imo State respectively, who information revealed are the ones robbing unsuspecting victims along Isu-Njaba road of the state.

Abattam said that on searching the suspects, the following items were recovered; two (2) locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one expanded cartridge, one Jack knife, one Pax POS Machine, some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp, two MTN Sim Cards, two Airtel Sim Cards, two Memory Cards, one Infinix Charger, one Wrist Watch, one Bangle, one white cap, two flat slippers and four screwdrivers

