



Peace has finally been restored as singers, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare have finally reconciled. This evening, the twin brothers met and hugged five years after they broke up and went their separate ways. Watch a video of them below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Peace at last! Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare hug and shake hands five years after they went their separate ways (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information