Peter Okoye took to Instagram to share a touching message to his wife on their 8th wedding anniversary.

The singer, who got married to Lola Omotayo-Okoye on Nov. 17, 2013, shared a video collage of him and his wife through the years and assured her of his love for her.

He told her that when he says “I love you”, it isn’t out of habit and he hopes she gets to realize how special she is to him.

See below.