This day took away my physical beauty but not who I am

Burn survivor, Francess Chizoba Obanye has marked 17 years since she suffered an acid attack.

Francess was just 9 years old in 2004 when her uncle’s wife entered the room while she was sleeping and poured a bucket of acid onto her face.

The Anambra State University graduate took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 17, to celebrate her life years after the horrifying attack.

“A day like today!! I cried till there was no more tears in my eyes. A day like today I felt pains that I won’t forget till I die,” she wrote.

“A day like today I asked so many questions that I am yet to get the answers till today!

“On the 17th of November I started a journey!! This day took our my physical beauty but didn’t take away who I was.

“This day gave me scars that will always remind me!! Yes that this girl is really a strong girl . Today I am celebrating life

“This is my 17th year of always smiling even when it hurts deep down me!! Even in my next life to come I…