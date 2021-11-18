10 protesters reportedly shot dead by security forces in Sudan capital as thousands protest against Military coup

Ten people were shot dead by security forces during anti-coup demonstrations in Sudan’s capital Khartoum Wednesday, November 17, the Sudanese Central Doctors Committee have revealed.

Thousands of demonstrators marched on the streets of Khartoum and its twin cities of Bahri and Omdurman, in protest after the military took over government last month October.

They were met by security forces who fired live bullets and tear gas after mobile phone communications were cut earlier in the day, witnesses told Reuters.

“Three civilians were killed by the live ammunition of security forces during today’s anti-coup processions in Khartoum…bringing the number of civilians killed by Junta forces during today’s processions to 5,” the Sudanese Central Doctors Committee said on Facebook.

The group later reported that a further five people had been shot dead, two in Khartoum and three in the city of Bahri, bringing the total to 10 while 70 protesters were injured during the pro-democracy…