$17million allegedly seized in a private jet that flew into Nigeria from the Niger Republic 

A drama recently unfolded at an airport in Nigeria after a private jet allegedly carrying $17million was seized.

An airport insider disclosed to LIB that the private jet had arrived from Niger Republic on Saturday evening, November, 20. It was searched on arrival by security agents on a tip-off from insiders who allegedly work with one Dr. David, who the insider said chartered the plane.

The insider also claimed that the security agents who carried out the operation have all been placed on administrative leave by their boss because the money belongs to a top government official.

The source said: