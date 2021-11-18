Iran has increased its uranium stockpil e- UN nuclear body says

The United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran has boosted its stocks of enriched uranium, just days before scheduled talks in Vienna to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.

In a report cited by several media outlets on Wednesday, November 17, the IAEA gave updated estimates of Iran’s uranium stockpile.

The agency said it estimated Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium at 2,489.7 kilogrammes (4,488.8 pounds) – several times more than the cap agreed in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of the nuclear deal.

It said Iran’s total stockpile of 20 percent enriched uranium stood at 113.8kg (251 pounds) earlier this month, up from 84.3kg (186 pounds) in September.

It added that Iran also possessed 17.7kg (39 pounds) of 60 percent enriched uranium, up from the previous 10kg (22 pounds).

The report came as Iran’s representative office in Vienna said IAEA Director General…