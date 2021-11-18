King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal officially weds Emmanuella Ropo (photo/videos)

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM1, has officially married his latest wife Emmanuella Ropo.

The couple have been sharing photos of each other online and expressing their love for each other.

Earlier this month, businesswoman Emmanuella took to Instagram to shower encomium on KWAM1 (read here).

They have now made their union official.

The Fuji star married his newest wife today, Nov. 18, at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

