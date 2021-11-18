Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ”angry” at Manchester United board as he refuses to step down as coach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is refusing to step down as Manchester United coach and he’s ‘frustrated’ that he’s not been given more credit for the job he’s done at the club

The Norwegian is expected to be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Watford, despite humiliating defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks.

United sit sixth in the league table, nine points to leaders Chelsea. Their form has seen Solskjaer lose the support of his dressing room, with senior players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes said to be particularly angry with him.

Rio Ferdinand suggested Solskjaer should resign following the defeat to Pep Guardiola’s men, saying it’s time for the ‘baton to be handed over’.

‘I was always deep down a bit skeptical. Could he take us on to be champions? I wasn’t fully convinced, I hoped he would be able to do that. But what I’ve seen this season I just feel it might be the time now for the baton to be handed over to…