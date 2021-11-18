PSG Women’s star Kheira Hamraoui puts out photos of her bruised legs after attack by masked men

The Paris Saint-Germain Women’s player who was attacked by masked men two weeks ago has revealed the timeline and grim details of her assault with an iron bar. 

 

Kheira Hamraoui, 31, was dragged out from a car being driven by PSG team-mate Aminata Diallo, 26, and beaten with an iron bar, leaving her with a number of bruises and cuts on her legs which required stitches. 

Her teammate, Diallo was arrested last week on suspicion of organising the November 4 attack on her team-mate, who plays in the same midfield position with her. 

 

PSG Women

 

The 26-year-old has since been released from custody and has vehemently denied being part of the attack, calling the allegation a ‘perfectly artificial dramatisation.’

 

French sports paper L’Equipe have released details from the police on how the attack took place, detailing how Diallo drove Hamraoui to and from a team meal in a Toyota Corolla provided by the club, dropping off another player afterwards – Sakina Karchaoui – before the attack…



