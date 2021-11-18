R.Kelly’s associate sentenced for burning family SUV of one of the convicted singer’s victims

An R. Kelly associate has been sentenced to 96 months for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the sentencing Wednesday November 17, about seven months after 38-year-old Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge.

The Georgia resident admitted to authorities he had traveled to the home of one of Kelly’s accusers and set fire to a vehicle that was parked outside her Florida residence. Prosecutors say Williams’ deliberate actions were intended to scare the woman and prevent her from cooperating in Kelly’s federal trial.

Williams, a relative of Kelly’s former publicist, reportedly arrived at the accuser’s house on June 11, 2020, and poured gasoline around an SUV that was leased by the victim’s father.

Prosecutors say the witness identified as Jane Doe in court documents was inside the home at the time of the incident, along…