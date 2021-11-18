Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr ‘set to be sacked’ after 5 years

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr is reportedly set to be sacked after 5-years as the NFF is in a meeting to finalize its decision.

This comes after Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde which ensured the Eagles qualify for the play-off. The match angered many fans and stakeholders before NFF decided to address his position.

According to Vanguard, the ongoing meeting is to allow the NFF to contact Rohr’s replacement and tidy upon his compensation.

Rohr was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles in August 2016 and led the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.