TikToker Patricia Grooms’ final posts were about suicide and people not liking her before she was murdered by new boyfriend

A mom’s final Facebook post before she was fatally shot multiple times was an uplifting message to everyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

Patricia Grooms, was allegedly murdered by a boyfriend of a couple weeks. Before her death, she shared a Facebook post that said, “S/o (shout out) to suicidal people who stay alive strictly for the sake of others.

“I see you. You are important. You are loved. Thank you for being here despite your own feelings,” the post continues on to say.

“I hope one day you want to be here just as much as everyone else wants you to.”

According to reports, Patricia shared the post on Friday, 12 November, the same day she was allegedly shot multiple times by a Billy Mclean Head III in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Billy Head was arrested on Tuesday, November 16, and charged with murder. His bail was denied, and he’s currently being held in Colleton County Detention Center.

Patricia was described as a “hilarious” woman…