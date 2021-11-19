Ex-NFL player, Zac Stacey, brutalizes his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son (video)





The TV then falls on top of the woman as she tries to calm Stacy down but he throws an object at her and storms out before returning to continue.

Throughout the video, you can hear the woman begging Stacy to stop.

The woman called cops immediately after the altercation, but Stacy fled the scene before law enforcement was able to arrive.

The woman filed for a restraining order Monday, Nov. 15, for her and her son. In those documents, Stacy’s ex claims the football player came over to her house around 2 PM on Saturday to see his son. While there, she claims he flew into a jealous, violent rage. “He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in the restraining order application. She continued: “He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me…





Source: Linda Ikeji