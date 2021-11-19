Kevin De Bruyne to miss three games for Man City after catching Covid-19 while away with Belgium

Manchester City have announced they will be without Kevin De Bruyne for their next three games as the Belgian midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old playmaker has been away on World Cup qualifying duty with Belgium as he helped them book their place at next year’s showpiece in Qatar.

Asked for a fitness update ahead of a meeting with Toffees at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola said:

“Jack is getting better after the international break. Phil Foden came back with a disturbing knock in his leg but he is getting better.

“Unfortunately Kevin got positive from Covid in Belgium so he will be isolated for 10 days. Jack I don’t think so. Phil, we’ll see.”

Guardiola added on De Bruyne: “Two days ago he told me he got positive. He is here (in England).

“Forget about the fitness and the momentum. Now he is positive he has to recover well and go with less symptoms as possible. The health of the human being is more important than anything else.

“So one…