Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges in Kenosha shootings

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges related to the shootings of three protesters at a demonstration against racial injustice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August last year.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during often violent protests in the summer of 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, faced charges ranging from intentional homicide to reckless and attempted homicide.

The jury who acquitted the teen was made up of seven women and five men. They had been deliberating since Tuesday morning and heard from more than 30 witnesses during two weeks of testimony.

The case focused on whether Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during a night of protests and civil unrest last year.

Rittenhouse had faced five charges, including first-degree…