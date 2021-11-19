Three men arrested in connection to shooting at rapper Young Dolph’s memorial

Police in Memphis said on Friday November 20, three men were charged over a Thursday shooting that injured a man as mourners gathered to remember rapper Young Dolph outside Makeda’s Cookie shop.

23-year-old Terrance Jones, 19-year-old Jailon Nelvis, and 22-year-old Tavis McQueen are each charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, theft, and more.

In a tweet, police said, “there is no evidence that this shooting is related to the previous shooting on Airways.”

People gathered at the store in the 2300 block of Airways Blvd all day Thursday to remember Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at the store Wednesday.

According to the police affidavit, the victim was attending the vigil when a shot was fired from a gray Nissan Versa going northbound on Airways Blvd.

The shot at the vigil was fired moments after Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects in Wednesday’s shooting.

Our video showed the crowd dispersed from the…