Top 20 Finalists Emerge For The Next Phase of Camon 18 Short Film Challenege

Renowned smartphone brand, TECNO is known as the brand for the people, especially the youths. With the recent launch of the CAMON 18, TECNO created the opportunity for creative minds to showcase their talent with the CAMON 18 Short Film Challenge, a collaborative initiative between TECNO and EbonyLife Creative Academy.

TECNO, through this competition, is giving the opportunity of a lifetime to upcoming creative filmmakers to stand out. The top 20 to proceed to the final stage of the competition have been unveiled after an intense screening of super creative video entries.

TECNO announced the finalists on their Instagram page, making short video reels of the 20 selected short films here and here:

PR Communications and Media Manager, West Africa Region, TECNO, Vincent Uzoegbu said: “TECNO has always been a brand that preaches resilience and continued determination towards achieving one’s goals. We also practice what we preach with the constant improvement to our product…