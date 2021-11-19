Two 14-year-old secondary school students remanded for alleged gang rape of minor in Rivers

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has remanded two male students of Okporo Secondary School in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area over alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The accused students, Chukwudi Daniel and Confidence Gbarabe, both 14, were arraigned in court Thursday, November 18, on charges bordering on defilement of in suit number PMC/1732c/202.

The charges reads: “That you Chukwudi Daniel and Confidence Samuel Gbarabe (aka pipeline) on the 27th day of October, 2021 at Okporo Secondary School in Port Harcourt Magisterial District did conspire amongst yourselves to wit defilement and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516A of the criminal code,cap 37 vol,11 laws of Rivers State Nigeria,”

“That you Chukwudi Daniel and Confidence Samuel Gbarabe on the aforementioned date and place in the afore magisterial district did unlawfully and sexually abuse one (name withheld) age 14 years by inserting your…