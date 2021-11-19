US states to investigate how Instagram targets children

Some states in the US have announced plans to investigate how social media sites, Instagram targets children, despite it posing potential risks to them.

The group of states- made up of both Democrat and Republican states – is investigating Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta to determine if consumer protection laws were broken.

It comes after a Facebook company whistleblower testified in the US that the company knew its products can harm children. Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp changed its name to Meta last month after a series of scandals came to public knowledge.

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, in testimony to lawmakers in the US, said the company knowingly pushed its platforms to young children despite knowing that they could cause health issues.

In September, the platform abandoned plans for a child-focused app after a group of over 40 state attorneys general wrote and urged them to cancel it.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a…