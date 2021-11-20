“A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria (video)

Singer, Davido, has explained why he is giving out the N201 million donated to him by his friends and fans ahead of his birthday tomorrow, November 21.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Davido said not that he is being corky, but he knows he doesn’t need the money while some people really need the money. He said he will be adding N50 million of his money, making it N251 million to be distributed to different orphanages.