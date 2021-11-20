“A lot of people need it more than me”- Davido speaks on why he is giving out the N201m donated to him by his friends and fans to orphanages across Nigeria (video)

Singer, Davido, has explained why he is giving out the N201 million donated to him by his friends and fans ahead of his birthday tomorrow, November 21.
In a video shared on his Instagram page, Davido said not that he is being corky, but he knows he doesn’t need the money while some people really need the money. He said he will be adding N50 million of his money, making it N251 million to be distributed to different orphanages.
”The love that people have shown me is really unbelievable. I used to question myself like ‘is being a good person even worth it’ because I remember many people be like David you are too nice, you are too free, you are too accessible, you are too this, you are too that and it got to a point where I was even even thinking to myself like is this thing affecting me…but these past few days have shown me that no man..I appreciate it.
A lot of people have called me saying ‘it’s your money, keep it. Don’t listen to what people are saying’. Not to be…
Source: Linda Ikeji